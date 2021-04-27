Gadi Levin Purchases 2,000 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Senior Officer Gadi Levin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,187.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,313.80.

BCT stock opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

