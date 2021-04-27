FY2021 EPS Estimates for Veolia Environnement S.A. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veolia Environnement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VEOEY. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

