FY2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Graco has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $100,828,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

