FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Increased by Analyst

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

