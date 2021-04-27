FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EnQuest PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnQuest in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.18 on Monday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

