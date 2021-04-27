Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01036564 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00739463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.71 or 0.99656832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

