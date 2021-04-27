Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Shares of NYSE:FURY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.28. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

