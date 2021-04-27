Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 4,971 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,778 shares of company stock worth $48,299,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.