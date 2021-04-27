FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

