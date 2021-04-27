FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.80-6.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.80-6.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCN stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

