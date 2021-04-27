FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FSKR opened at $20.38 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $7,166,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.