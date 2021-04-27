Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

