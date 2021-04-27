Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.