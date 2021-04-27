Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 162,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,797,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

