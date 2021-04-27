freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRTAF shares. Barclays raised shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

