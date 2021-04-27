Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:FRU opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.39 million and a PE ratio of -62.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRU shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

