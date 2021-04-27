Freddie Mac (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts expect Freddie Mac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:FMCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 723,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,396. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMCC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

