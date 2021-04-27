Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$196.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$205.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.23.

Shares of FNV traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$176.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,899. The stock has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.20. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

