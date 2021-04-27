Fountain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,819.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $7,819.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

