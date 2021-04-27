Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna stock opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average is $215.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

