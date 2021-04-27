Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

