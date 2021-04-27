Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,727 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

