Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.69.

FSM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

