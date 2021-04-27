Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,890.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

