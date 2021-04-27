Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 8,190 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

