Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $972,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21.

