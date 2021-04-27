Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $675,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

