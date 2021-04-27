FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.