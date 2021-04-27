FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

