FLC Capital Advisors Sells 999 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. 725,683 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75.

