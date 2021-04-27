FLC Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,737. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

