FLC Capital Advisors Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 94.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 314,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 616,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

