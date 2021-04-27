FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

