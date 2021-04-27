Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
