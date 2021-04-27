Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

FBC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

