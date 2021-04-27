Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.42.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.