First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $13.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

