First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.