First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 12,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,278. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $362.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

