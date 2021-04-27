First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get First Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.