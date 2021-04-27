First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,885 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,176,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,618. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

