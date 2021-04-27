Financial Contrast: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50

Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $62.30 million 5.54 $30.49 million N/A N/A Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 29.38% 4.89% 1.60% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Lufax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 77 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 71 residential properties comprising a total of 11,851 rental units located in 15 states; and 3 governmental issuer loans related to 3 residential properties containing a total of 737 rental units located in 3 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

