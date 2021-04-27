Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to $11.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $12.00 to $11.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

