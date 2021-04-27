Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to $11.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $12.00 to $11.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

