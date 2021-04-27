Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.04.

FIS stock opened at $153.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

