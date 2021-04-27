Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,583 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $170,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.60. 11,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of -854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

