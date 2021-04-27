Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FENC. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FENC opened at $7.03 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.