Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.