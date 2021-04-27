Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

