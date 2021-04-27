Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

