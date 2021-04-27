Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

